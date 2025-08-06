Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,209 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,051,000 after purchasing an additional 699,137 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,516.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,038,000 after purchasing an additional 501,304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

