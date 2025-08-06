IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Reduced by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,066,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,727,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after buying an additional 74,324 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.22.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $641.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

