iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after acquiring an additional 279,859 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 184.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after buying an additional 332,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of IVW stock opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
