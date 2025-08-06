WealthShield Partners LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000.

MTUM stock opened at $241.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

