AXS Investments LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $537.93 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.