Costello Asset Management INC Invests $110,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 143,847 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,398,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

