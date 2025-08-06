ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Purchases Shares of 183,711 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 183,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,667,344,000 after purchasing an additional 434,118 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,136,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,407,000 after purchasing an additional 220,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,525,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,373,000 after purchasing an additional 524,089 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.82. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

