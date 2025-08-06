New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 295.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 66.1% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.62.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $183.83 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.90 and a 200-day moving average of $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

