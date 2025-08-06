Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.11 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,344 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the first quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 142,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 17.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 28.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 58,630 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 46.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -35.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.