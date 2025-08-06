Costello Asset Management INC Acquires Shares of 200 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

MSI opened at $434.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.42 and a 200-day moving average of $428.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.67.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

