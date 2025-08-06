Conquis Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Conquis Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of Conquis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Conquis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

