Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $4,282,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0%

VICI stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

