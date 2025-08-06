ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New $16.97 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 865,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,783,000 after buying an additional 265,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.59.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $714.66 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $745.34. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $694.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.47.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.