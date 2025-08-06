Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 10,693 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after buying an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vertiv by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,251,000 after purchasing an additional 487,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,404,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,199,000 after purchasing an additional 327,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,314,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000,000 after purchasing an additional 812,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,051,000 after purchasing an additional 77,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $138.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $128.00 price target on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

