Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of XYL opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

