Banco Santander S.A. Invests $520,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TIP opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $111.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.