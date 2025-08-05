IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $799,000 Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 108.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.20.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,314.40. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,730. This represents a 74.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,417. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $261.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.21 and a 200-day moving average of $224.60. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.59 and a 12 month high of $263.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

