BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Issues Earnings Results

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment trust reported GBX 8.44 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust had a net margin of 92.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of LON:THRG opened at GBX 600.27 ($7.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £488.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 588.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 565.16. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 454 ($6.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 642 ($8.53).
About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
