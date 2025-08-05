BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Issues Earnings Results

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment trust reported GBX 8.44 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust had a net margin of 92.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LON:THRG opened at GBX 600.27 ($7.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £488.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 588.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 565.16. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 454 ($6.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 642 ($8.53).

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.