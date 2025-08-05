VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,510,000 shares, agrowthof341.3% from the June 30th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 94,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 631.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 83,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 83,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

