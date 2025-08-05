Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 71,430,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 41,308,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Up 7.6%

The stock has a market cap of £3.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.