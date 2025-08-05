Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Moderna by 40.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 149,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 43,296 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 73.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabaud & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 61,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.61.

Moderna Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.83. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.