IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Mission Produce worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 274,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mission Produce by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 80,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 78,106 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce Trading Up 1.1%

AVO stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $874.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $40,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,038.66. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mission Produce

(Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.