Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,161,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $197.50 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Argus dropped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

