IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 1,189 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Trex by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 137.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,885.73. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

