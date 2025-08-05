Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $38,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,734.65. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,080. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,474 shares of company stock worth $88,420,934 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

