600 Shares in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,480,000 after buying an additional 259,566 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $92,085,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after acquiring an additional 191,752 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $56,647,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $467.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $500.55.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Benchmark increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.67.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

