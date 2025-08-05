Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.950-13.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.923. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Waters also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 3.150-3.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price objective on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of WAT opened at $285.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waters has a twelve month low of $279.19 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.36 and a 200-day moving average of $353.61.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Waters by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

