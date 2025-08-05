Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 0.9%

BOTJ stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of the James Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William C. Bryant III bought 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $95,662.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,117.57. This trade represents a 9.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 7,174 shares of company stock worth $103,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.48% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.