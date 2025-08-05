Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.91%.
Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 0.9%
BOTJ stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.32.
Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.
Insider Transactions at Bank of the James Financial Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.48% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
