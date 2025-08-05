805 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,089,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,485,000 after buying an additional 93,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,549,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,201,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,993,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,438,000 after purchasing an additional 165,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,517,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $264.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $274.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.92.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

