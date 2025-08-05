ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Up 8.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.20 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 65.04 ($0.86). Approximately 6,723,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,617,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.82 ($0.80).

A number of brokerages have commented on ITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 59 ($0.78) to GBX 100 ($1.33) in a research note on Friday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.03.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

