Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $562.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $563.02. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.