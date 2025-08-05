Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPGI opened at $562.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $563.02. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
