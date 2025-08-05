IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 3,821 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,959,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,063,000 after buying an additional 1,468,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after buying an additional 1,037,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,602,000 after buying an additional 798,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $34,170,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of ARE opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $125.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.54, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently -4,061.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.