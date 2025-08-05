Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 259 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,347,400,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $902,597,000 after acquiring an additional 667,763 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,000,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $785,470,000 after acquiring an additional 124,948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after acquiring an additional 420,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $704,419,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.61.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $302.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.03 and a 12-month high of $326.62.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

