JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22, Zacks reports. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.4% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.450-6.150 EPS.
JBT Marel Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:JBTM opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. JBT Marel has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -94.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
JBT Marel Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.
JBT Marel Company Profile
JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
