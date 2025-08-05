JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22, Zacks reports. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.4% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.450-6.150 EPS.

JBT Marel Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JBTM opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. JBT Marel has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -94.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.

Insider Activity at JBT Marel

JBT Marel Company Profile

In other news, EVP Luiz Augusto Rizzolo sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $150,677.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,342 shares in the company, valued at $751,844.10. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.