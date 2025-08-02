Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $13,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,210,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,521,000 after purchasing an additional 717,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,630,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,059,000 after purchasing an additional 172,596 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $228.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $236.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.27.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.