Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 536 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $353.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

