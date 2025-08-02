Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,278 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.1% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Park Capital Management LLC WI increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,982 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.86.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.8%

MSFT opened at $524.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.88. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

