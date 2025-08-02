Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $464,000 in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,407,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,078,000 after buying an additional 67,651 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,125,000 after buying an additional 594,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,612,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,561,000 after acquiring an additional 520,337 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,108,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $436.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.02 and a 200-day moving average of $464.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $519.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

