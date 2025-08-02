Jayshree Ullal Sells 288,820 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 288,820 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $35,290,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,065,859 shares in the company, valued at $741,187,311.21. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 588,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $70,060,200.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 527,302 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $60,950,838.18.

On Friday, July 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60,698 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $6,981,483.96.

On Monday, June 30th, Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92.

On Monday, June 30th, Jayshree Ullal sold 93,468 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $9,573,927.24.

On Friday, June 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,793 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $182,868.07.

On Friday, June 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $22,743.77.

On Thursday, June 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 104,707 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $10,683,255.21.

On Thursday, June 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,075 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,334,042.25.

ANET opened at $117.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,169,000 after buying an additional 8,671,235 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,190,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

