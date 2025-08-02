Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 6,604 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in shares of Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 115.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Corning Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $63.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. The trade was a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This trade represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

