Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 20 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $776.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $216.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $767.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.74.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,047.61. This trade represents a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.27.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

