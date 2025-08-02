Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 907 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DHR opened at $197.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.49 and a 200 day moving average of $202.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

View Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.