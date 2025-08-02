J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $22.97 Million Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,862 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $197.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.