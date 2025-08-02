Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after purchasing an additional 964,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,897,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,503,000 after purchasing an additional 835,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

