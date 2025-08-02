Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 610 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Amentum by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 56,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the first quarter worth $555,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Amentum during the first quarter worth $704,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Amentum by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amentum by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMTM shares. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

Amentum Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.