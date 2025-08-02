Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 160.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Analog Devices by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 31,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 54,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $221.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

