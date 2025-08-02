Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Raised by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 668.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $48,749,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $97.07.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

