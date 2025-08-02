ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after buying an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after buying an additional 1,493,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,448,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,025,000 after buying an additional 1,204,337 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,084,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,527,000 after buying an additional 969,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $761.47 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $721.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $775.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

