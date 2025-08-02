Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,442 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

