Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 42,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $524.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

